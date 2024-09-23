Nigerian music star Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, better known as Sypro, has sparked discussions online with a recent post

The singer, who never shies away from expressing his interest in BBNaija reality TV star, Nengi, penned a piece of advice to men

His post has caused a ruckus online, with many men expressing their anger in his comment section

Nigerian singer Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, popular for his hit "Who's Your Guy," is currently trending online due to an unusual post he dropped.

Spyro, who has a thing for BBNaija Nengi, thought of sharing a post directed at his fellow men. According to Spyro, men should learn to invest in their women and take good care of them.

Spyro pens advice to men. Credit: @spyro_official

Source: Instagram

He noted on his Instagram page that many think women outside their relationships and marriages are better than theirs, but this is all a lie.

Spyro wrote:

"Guys tush up your girl, invest heavy in her ,love up on her and you will realize she finer than these girls outside. There were some so-called big girls I admired from afar before stardom but never had access got access now, and human says, "It was all just a facade. The grass ain't greener on the other side, it only looks so cos you staring from afar."

See the post below:

Recall that Spyro recently left the internet abuzz after he publicly admitted to sleeping with other women before marriage.

Spyro's advice divides netizens

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@remikene:

"Oga calm down do your music stop all this yeye preaching."

@__senami:

"See as men Dey vex for comment section 😹."

@tunandez:

"And tell the man to have good character too. Else, he go loose the good girl he invested on 😂."

@moshakodaku:

"You don see say nothing dey for nengi abi?😂😂😂😂😂."

@maxico4real:

"Cho cho cho, who told you we are still looking outside for this kind economy? 😂."

@callme_excellency:

"You go invest finish she go look you finish say you no be her class again😂😂."

@ezi_nwanyi96:

"You spoke the truth in CAPITAL LETTERS SIR 😍😍😍🙌🙌."

Spyro shares 2024 financial plan

Meanwhile, singer Spyro has shared his 2024 financial plan with his fans. He noted that his pastor taught him to follow it during the Sunday service.

He wrote Nengi's name in capital letters as he included other items such as food, production, his mother, and so on.

He took all the money for food, gave it to Nengi, and added a lot of dollars for the reality star as he gave N500 to clothing.

