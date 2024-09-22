A video of a man happily stealing drinks for his grown daughter at an occasion has sent social media users into a frenzy

His daughter, who released the video, revealed that her father pulled off the act at a wedding they graced

Many social media users hailed the man for stealing the drinks, while others shared what their parents would have done in a similar situation

A lady, @lebogangntombela, has shared a video on TikTok showing how her father stole drinks for her at a wedding.

@lebogangntombela had attended a wedding with her father and watched in amusement as he hid soft drinks in his clothes and brought them to their car.

The man stole drinks for his daughter. Photo Credit: @lebogangntombela

@lebogangntombela filmed her father emptying the soft drinks into the car. The man smiled as he dropped the drinks on the floor of the driver's seat area.

"POV ur dad stole coke drinkings for u at the wedding," wording on the lady's video read.

The clip amused internet users.

Nicole Bokaba said:

"Reminds me of my late mom, she’d never forget about us when going to weddings, always brings us the little 330ml drinks and scones🥰. May she continue RIP🕊."

AmandaGwayi13 said:

"I do the same thing funerals, weddings, birthday parties, etc."

Mercy_Riri🎀🌸 said:

"I think my mom is your dad's soulmate😔😭😭 girl embarrasse my when we attend ceremonies."

Duane 420 said:

"That's why people don't invite some people to events, you always get that 1 person."

Sonia said:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣My mom would say put the drinks in the bag In front of people."

dDoctor_ADANDUFUECHARA1 said:

"Daddy na Guy man."

Bellarel’s Touch said:

"Dad made my Sunday 😂😂😂😂 God bless him always 🙏 am laughing seriously."

Omolewa said:

"Dem go even give my papa food e nor go collect.... pride and class too much."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a couple had caught and arrested a caterer who hid their food.

Women filmed sneaking extra rice at wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that some women were recorded sneaking extra rice at a wedding.

The video, posted by a user named @doro_money, revealed how the women secretly moved the plates of rice from the plastic chair to a hidden corner, hoping that no one would notice their actions.

However, they were unaware someone at the back was recording their every move with a smartphone camera. The video captured the women’s funny hand movements and body language as they tried to act casual while carrying the excess rice to a place where they could pack it and take it home.

