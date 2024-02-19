A video has shown a drama that broke out at a wedding after a caterer was caught hiding food meant for guests

Guests and well-wishers were thrown into a frenzy after the discovery was made and gathered the food to a point

While some netizens tackled the couple for arresting the bride, others shared what they would do on their wedding day

There was confusion at a wedding as a caterer was apprehended for hiding food that the couple paid for.

According to @favour_gist, the food was meant for the guests.

The caterer reportedly hid food meant for wedding guests. Photo Credit: @favour_gist

On how the caterer's wicked act was uncovered, a female voiceover on @favour_gist's video explained that three cows were killed for the wedding.

When food was not enough, they began to ask questions, leading to the discovery. In the clip, people were seen gathering the foods which were kept in coolers.

Mixed reactions have trailed the TikTok video.

People divided over the incident

Mummy j said:

"I know say them dey carry food go house normal but this is too much na why food wey them cook no dey reach people."

Nas said:

"On my wedding, I don't care who steal food or not, as long as I enjoy my day. security will throw out anyone who start useless argument on that day."

don_poscodeco said:

"Na wetin make I like my late dad caterer till date, he go package ur food for u nd leave everything 4 u, cuz he don charge u beta money. Make den sit down woman down make she dey chop all d food."

maks said:

"The one I witnessed.was 1 big cooler of fried chicken.When the caterer was about to go and put it in the boot of her van, people rushed her."

user9978156526749 said:

"Na so they da do, they go tell you say food don finish 3 months they no go buy food."

teefah_ said:

"I go put soldier men with my caterers on my wedding day. Make I see how you wan take hide food."

Edixy said:

"Caterers should stop this! Client paid for the food and it should be served to guests. You can scoop but not the whole cooler now chai."

Caterer fails to arrive wedding early

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a bride had burst into tears as a caterer failed to show up early.

According to a kind man, the bride had lost hope as the food vendors were supposed to be at the reception by 2 p.m., but by 4 p.m., they were still not around.

He continued to encourage the teary bride, giving her reasons to smile and hope for a successful reception.

