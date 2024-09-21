A grateful National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member moved people to tears as she showed gratitude to her uncle who trained her in school

In a trending video, she stormed his shop in the market wearing her NYSC khaki uniform and saluted him

The clip of the female corper's touching display has elicited emotional reactions among social media users

A female corper stormed her uncle's shop in the market to appreciate him for sponsoring her education.

According to the NYSC member, her uncle has been like a father to her since she lost her biological father at three.

She knelt in gratitude to her uncle. Photo Credit: @lifestylewithrya

In a clip she released on TikTok, the grateful lady, in NYSC uniform, saluted her uncle and went on her knees amid tears to appreciate him.

She professed her love for him while holding onto his leg. An elderly woman appeared on the scene to congratulate the lady and appreciate her uncle.

The corper's uncle, who was all smiles during her display, hugged and sprayed her cash. Other women joined them to celebrate and thank her uncle.

Watch her video below:

The corper's action made people emotional

Jesusbaby said:

"God il bless your uncle ,he il live to eat the fruit of his labour,i didn't know when i start tearin up."

Anike Ade23 said:

"Too early to cry for strangers,May God bless him abundantly.... mother's side are d best at times."

mummy lan said:

"Pls don't forget him tomorrow wen God finally answers ur prayers because his kind is very rare."

Tonia's Foods said:

"My uncle no go see this one.... see better Uncle naaa."

Shewah💛🦋 said:

"Another day to cry for people on the Internet 😭😭.

"May God continue to bless him."

Ezeugo dibia said:

"This video is the only video that made tears drop from my eyes 😭 and i bless him for being a good man to the fatherless 😭😭😭 he will never die young."

lorreta lorrels said:

"Those uncle from my father's side e no go better for them."

