Teary Moment NYSC Member Honoured Uncle Who Sponsored Her Education after She Lost Her Dad at 3
- A grateful National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member moved people to tears as she showed gratitude to her uncle who trained her in school
- In a trending video, she stormed his shop in the market wearing her NYSC khaki uniform and saluted him
- The clip of the female corper's touching display has elicited emotional reactions among social media users
A female corper stormed her uncle's shop in the market to appreciate him for sponsoring her education.
According to the NYSC member, her uncle has been like a father to her since she lost her biological father at three.
In a clip she released on TikTok, the grateful lady, in NYSC uniform, saluted her uncle and went on her knees amid tears to appreciate him.
She professed her love for him while holding onto his leg. An elderly woman appeared on the scene to congratulate the lady and appreciate her uncle.
The corper's uncle, who was all smiles during her display, hugged and sprayed her cash. Other women joined them to celebrate and thank her uncle.
Watch her video below:
The corper's action made people emotional
Jesusbaby said:
"God il bless your uncle ,he il live to eat the fruit of his labour,i didn't know when i start tearin up."
Anike Ade23 said:
"Too early to cry for strangers,May God bless him abundantly.... mother's side are d best at times."
mummy lan said:
"Pls don't forget him tomorrow wen God finally answers ur prayers because his kind is very rare."
Tonia's Foods said:
"My uncle no go see this one.... see better Uncle naaa."
Shewah💛🦋 said:
"Another day to cry for people on the Internet 😭😭.
"May God continue to bless him."
Ezeugo dibia said:
"This video is the only video that made tears drop from my eyes 😭 and i bless him for being a good man to the fatherless 😭😭😭 he will never die young."
lorreta lorrels said:
"Those uncle from my father's side e no go better for them."
Female corper honours brother
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female corper had honoured her brother for paying her school fees.
The lady in her well-ironed khaki uniform marched towards her brother and saluted him for paying her school fees. As the lady stood like a military officer before his brother, she screamed, "Remove headdress!" as part of her NYSC mantra.
Her brother stood in front of her with a smile. The lady's voice became teary as she spoke about her brother paying her school fees at the university. Her video was reshared by @lindaikejiblogofficial.
