A video has surfaced online, showing a young Nigerian lady's heartfelt appreciation for her parents.

Upon graduating from the university, the grateful lady honoured her family in an amazing way.

Lady thanks parents after graduation

TikTok user @goodgirl_riri shared a clip of her special moment, capturing the pride and joy etched on her parents' faces.

Dressed in her graduation attire, she paid a touching visit to their workplaces, first to her father's shop, then to her mother's restaurant.

Overcome with emotion, she tearfully hugged her doting father, seeking his peculiar signature on her shirt.

The lovely moment was followed by a visit to her mother's eatery, where she similarly expressed her gratitude.

Reactions as graduate honours parents

The video resonated deeply with TikTok users, who flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and admiration for her humility.

This graduate's thoughtful gesture confirmed the importance of family support in achieving academic milestones.

"Congratulations make sure you pay them back buy being a good lady."

"The smile on your parent faces. God keep them for you."

"Congratulations. I will tap from your blessings."

"Congratulations. I cried watching this. I pray for mine too."

"Congratulations Riri of good life. You deserve all these and more."

"Big congratulations my fine girl Riri."

"Congrats. My queen, super proud of you."

"My baby. Congratulations sweetie."

"Congratulations dear, God bless your parent."

"Where my mate dey do their things my own dey always dey different. Story dey enter. I suffer sha but God dey with me I go still graduate next year."

"I just pray make I nor cry for my own graduation next year I don see shegee. School don stress me too much."

"Congratulations m’y baby."

