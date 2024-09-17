A real estate company owner has announced a N500k online giveaway for Lord's Chosen members

The Imo businessman stated that only Lord's Chosen members will be beneficiaries and shared how they can participate

He recalled how his boss in 2020 supported his building project with N500k and expressed excitement at his change in fortune

Onyelike Darlington, a member of The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement (TLCCRM), popularly known as Lord's Chosen, has started an online giveaway of N500k strictly for his church members.

Darlington made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday, September 17, in reaction to the spate of mockery his church has received in recent times.

How to participate in N500k giveaway

Darlington testified about the goodness of the "God of Chosen" in his life and frowned at the mockery of the church by many netizens.

He recalled how his boss supported his building project with N500k in 2020. Darlington said actual Lord's Chosen members should post a picture of themselves in the church's apron to participate in his giveaway.

He attached a video wherein he testified about God's wonders in his life. Darlington wrote:

"500K Giveaway to Chosen members only is another testimony in my life.

"Remember in 2020 my Boss High Chief Duru Mike Ejiogu dashed me 500k to add to my building project and it was like a miracle to me then but today we are spending 500k as Giveaway to be shared online.

ONLY GOD OF CHOSEN CAN DO THIS.

"10k each for the first 50 people or 20k each to 25people to our chosen members, post your picture with your Apron. GOD OF CHOSEN ANSWERS PRAYERS."

Nigerians react to Onyelike Darlington's giveaway

Kelechi Ojinnaka said:

"What is this God of chosen, does it mean you people pray to God of chosen instead of God almighty, please someone should educate me on this God of chosen of a thing."

Paul Onyii Adiele-Onyeneke said:

"Onyelike Darlington trust our people,we will run to chosen church this morning and get the apron. I must eat this money today."

Uche Clinton said:

"Sir I'm a chosen member o.

"But my apron is far away.

"I'm not in town now 💚.

"Onyelike Darlington."

Leonard Obiaku Confidence said:

"Hahahaha 😂 wahala for who no be chosen member ooooo.

"God don choose me already sha."

Constance Onyekwere said:

"You have the heart of gold.you have done noble.may the God of chosen continue to protect and bless you richly."

Chijioke Okebata Ononogbo said:

"Abeg who go give me apron! I will return it when I win 🙏🙏."

