A Nigerian man made a promise to his late sister's daughter, who sat for the 2024 WASSCE.

The man had promised that if the girl did well in the West African Examination Council (WAEC) examination, he would buy her an iPhone.

In a Facebook post, the man, Okoye Chidozie Francis, said his niece, Kamsiyochukwu, sent her result to him.

Recall that WAEC announced the release of the results on Monday, August 12.

WAEC result of girl who was promised iPhone

Kamsiyochukwu obtained A1 in marketing, B3 in civic education, C5 in English language, B3 in Igbo language, B3 in mathematics, B2 in agricultural science, B3 in biology, B2 in chemistry, and C4 in physics.

However, Kamsiyochukwu's performance did not meet the criteria set by Okoye, who said she must score A1 in three subjects to qualify for the iPhone prize.

His words:

"My late sister's daughter Kamsiyochukwu just sent me her WAEC results. And I promised to buy her an iPhone if she gets at least 3As and 4Bs. Now see her results. Just 6Bs and 1A. Should I still Keep my promise as the money I paid was half in vain? Congratulations."

Reactions to girl's WAEC result

Orkwande Nyitar said:

"Send her to study her first degree abroad pls, leave iPhone sir."

Caponky Charles commented:

"Bia brother, if you don't buy that iPhone or any better phone, you go show us ur WAEC result."

Promise Ilochi said:

"Promising her an iPhone as a reward for good academic performance wasn't the right motivation. I believe making her understand that putting out an excellent performance was for her own good, and telling her you'd support her future in ways she doesn't expect would have done the trick."

Art student scores E8 in literature

A Nigerian student who took art subjects in the West African School Certificate Examination shared his result.

The student shared his WAEC result in a Facebook group showing that he scored E8 in Literature in English.

However, the student Vicente Stephen did excellently well in marketing, where he got an A1 grade.

