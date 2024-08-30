A beautiful girl is trending online after she posted her 2024 WAEC result after she checked it online to see her grades

The girl posted her WAEC result in a Facebook group and noted that she was grateful to Jehovah for the grades she got

She took the WAEC examination at the Livingstone International Secondary School, Umuola, Ofeahia Amaifeke

A girl stirred reactions on Facebook after she posted her WAEC result.

She checked her result and posted it online after it was released by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) on August 12.

The girl said she is grateful for her WAEC result. Photo credit: Facebook/Ada Oma JW.

Source: Facebook

According to the result, the beautiful girl, Ekwem Chikamso Blessing passed the examination with different grades in the nine subjects.

Blessing got B3 in Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK), A1 in economics, A1 in government, C5 in Literature-in-English and B3 in civic education.

Also, Blessing scored D7 in English language, B3 in Igbo language, A1 in general mathematics and B2 in animal husbandry.

She said in the post:

"Thank Jehovah for a successful results."

A lot of people congratulated the lady, telling her she did well in WAEC.

However, some people said she may have to reseat English language next year.

Reactions as lady shares her WAEC result

Samuel Ale said:

"Omo you don fail English. No good wait for next year. Thank you."

Téñ Dëñçy said:

"English don spoil am ooo."

Juhanna Daniel said:

"Congratulations to you dear."

Sammy lee said:

"Great job but English spoil am."

Śłïm Pŕëßh said:

"English don fail you ooo."

Teema Idris said:

"You'll rewrite again because of English language."

Itz Gødgift Êdém said:

"Nice result dear."

Pablo Lita said:

"You had D7 in English."

Man shares WAEC result of his sister's daughter

In a related story, a Nigerian man said he promised to buy an iPhone for his sister's daughter if she did well in the secondary school examination.

The man disclosed that the girl sent him her West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) result.

The girl, Kamsiyochukwu, did not meet the criteria set by the man as she could not score the required 3As.

Source: Legit.ng