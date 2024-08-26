After seeing his West African Examinations Council (WAEC) result, a Nigerian boy took to social media to display it

Excited by his performance, the boy appreciated God for his academic success and also attributed it to his school

The boy's result was a mixture of B's and credits in subjects like English language and general mathematics

A Nigerian boy, Nyamkyume Sesugh, has celebrated his WAEC performance online after checking his result.

Nyamkyume displayed his printed result and appreciated God for favouring him.

He thanked his school management for the excellent result. Photo Credit: Nyamkyume Sesugh Romeo

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, Nyamkyume hailed his school management and staff for his excellent result. His post read:

"I thank the almighty God for a wonderful accurate fovourability and I also appreciate the school 🏫🏫🏫🏫🏫🏫🏫 management, the staff of Government Science And Technical college Anyiin for this excellent WAEC results."

Nyamkyume had a B2 in data processing, B3 in economics, geography, civic education, chemistry and physics.

He got C4 in three subjects, namely English language, general mathematics and biology.

People celebrated the boy

Angbagh Jude Orhungu said:

"Congratulations."

Adzembeh Felizo Fater said:

"Congratulations."

Prïnçé Høpè said:

"Congratulations gee."

Nizzy Nicodemus said:

"Congratulations to you."

Terde Emmanuel said:

"Congratulations bro."

IorDookaan Jnr said:

"Congratulations kid bro."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a boy had celebrated online after seeing his WAEC result.

WAEC result of boy promised phone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the WAEC result of a boy who was promised a phone had emerged on social media.

A lady said her brother was one of the students who took the West African School Certificate Examination administered by the West African Examination Council (WAEC). In a bid to motivate him to do well in the important examination, she promised to buy him his first phone if he got a good result.

In a Facebook post, Ubah Ifeoma Linda-Ejike said her younger brother's WAEC result had been checked, and he did well. The WAEC result posted by Ifeoma showed that her younger brother passed the examination with A1 in mathematics and civic education. He got C6 in data processing, B3 in economics, B3 in English language, B3 in agricultural science, B3 in biology, B2 in chemistry and B2 in physics.

Source: Legit.ng