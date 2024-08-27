A video of a young man who is a last born funnily crying out has sent social media users into a frenzy

The man was videoed doing the dishes and lamented that it has remained his chore despite being 29

Some internet users made funny remarks about his lamentation, while other last borns shared their experiences

A last born, @officialkiel_, has caused a stir on TikTok as he lamented being told to wash plates at his age.

@officialkiel_ revealed he is 29, but that has not stopped his family from making him do the dishes anytime he was around.

His family made him wash the plates. Photo Credit: (@officialkiel_)

Source: TikTok

In a short video, the young man could be seen doing the dishes in the background while a popular TikTok sorrowful song played.

@officialkiel_ hinted at not returning to the house soon when he leaves. His video was captioned:

"As far as you are last born, your age no matter, you go still wash plates😂.''

Watch his short video below:

People react to last born's lamentation

Enny said:

"Me i don already accept my fate,i no be last born but i be last girl,u see this plate washing na my permanent work . them don stamp am already."

user4984886112916 said:

"Same as me desr, take heart. Despite married, anytime i visit same old treatment from everyone even neighbors."

fav662 said:

"I don jejely tell my mama make she bring house help coz am not coming back dis year again doing dis oo. Anyways am getting married next yr. she say make i marry fess😭😭😭."

Precious said:

"I wan marry last born,they no Dey stress person."

Jennifer said:

"Na why I no dey quick go house during Christmas till I confirm say my small cousins dey around no be me una go dey reduce em steeze."

Awesome GOD said:

"Wash those plate fast and grind the pepper fast joor."

Oluwaseunayomi57 said:

"Wash am quick ,make you go sweep the living room."

