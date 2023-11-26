A young man was asked if he is currently happy, and he said there is a situation making him a sad man at the moment

According to the man who spoke in a viral Whatsapp chat, he is 18 years old and is supposed to be the last born of his family

He said he is sad because his mother recently got pregnant and is set to give birth to a child who would be the last born

A young man has expressed unhappiness after his mother got pregnant when he was already 18 years old.

The man said he was supposed to be the last born of his family, but his mother was going to give birth to someone who would become the last born.

The man spoke in a viral WhatsApp chat shared on TikTok by @mufasamoney, who is known to post funny WhatsApp chats on TikTok.

In the chats, the young man was asked what was making him sad, and he said it was the fact that his mother was expecting a baby.

He did not expect that his mother would give birth to another child who would take his place as the last born of the house.

The young man said:

"After 18 years of being the last born at home. Then I realised that my mother is pregnant. I never healed."

The funny chat got many people laughing and sharing similar experiences in their families.

See the chats below:

Reactions last born says mum is expecting a new child

@Naida Irene said:

"My son is in primary 1 with his uncle. Just imagine."

@angeljada18 said:

"Me who is 28, I have a 5-year-old sibling. The worst part is my mom visited me in school with her pregnancy. I’ve never been this embarrassed in my life."

@Kibe Joram said:

"I'm 31 years old my dad visited my workplace and he came with another woman heavily pregnant. I asked him. Who is she?.. He told me your mother."

@Miracle said:

"I was 16 when my mum became pregnant, I cried like someone died o."

