Video of Trending Fish Pie Seller Alax Evalsam Dancing in Singlet on Road Resurfaces Online
- Mixed reactions have trailed a video of Alax Evalsam, the viral fish pie seller, engaged in a cultural dance publicly
- The young man wore a singlet on shorts and some cultural accompaniments as he showcased his dance skills while performing with another fellow
- Internet users marvelled at his hard work and his persistence in venturing into different hustles to make ends meet
An emerging video of the viral fish pie seller, Alax Evalsam, dancing with great energy on the road has caused a stir online.
It is unclear when the dance happened, but it was sure before Alax became a viral sensation.
Alax shared the clip on his TikTok handle, which now has over 829k followers, with the caption:
"What do you think about this?"
In the clip, he wore a singlet on shorts with some cultural adornings. He did the road dance with another man who dressed like him.
The clip has garnered over 420k views on TikTok. Since Alax's hustle shot him into the limelight, he has signed a deal with a famous hotel and received a cash gift.
Watch his video below:
Netizens hail Alax Evalsam's versatility
Cutekassy said:
"You bake, you dance, you sing. Praying that God will make a way for you. Amen."
G✨O❤️L🥺D🥵🦋 said:
"You have really tried😩😩😩 God don really remember you."
kvng_mandy001 said:
"God abeg leave my problem answer this guy first nothing he never do for money."
zizi said:
"This na the right time to pass with my own fish pieeeeeeeee."
David_M_Drollette said:
"Nothing you never do for this money o."
Ola said:
"This guy don try for life, he deserve good things."
OPEYEMI⏳ said:
"Nothing wey I never do for this money."
URCHMAN said:
"Nothing wey man never see for this money matter , Baba God as you dey run my own abeg run this bros own to before em go fully turn to james brown ... do it now that there is still time oh lord 🙏."
Viral fish pie seller dancing on street
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the viral fish pie seller, Alax Evalsam, was videoed dancing on the street.
In the clip, Alax stood by his wares, which were in white plastic containers, when he caught the bug of a loud music playing from a vehicle. Immediately, the fish pie seller abandoned his wares and began to dance. He did various dance moves as he vibed with great energy.
Alax's display thrilled some ladies who drew closer and danced with him. After they left the scene, he kept on dancing. The video has garnered over two million views on TikTok.
Source: Legit.ng
