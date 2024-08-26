A young lady has cried out online after her father gave her a final warning regarding what she posts on social media

She said her father found her TikTok account and ordered her to delete all the 'devilish' videos she posted

In addition, he warned of a serious consequence that would follow should he find her engaging in such 'satanic activities'

A lady has released the final warning her father gave her after he found her TikTok account.

In a video reposted on the social media platform, the lady's dad frowned at the videos she shared on social media.

He said she should delete all the 'devilish' videos she uploaded. Photo Credit: @being.zanj, Cfoto

He directed her to take down all her 'devilish' videos within an hour.

Additionally, he vowed to stop her from coming close to him or any of his homes should she continue to engage in such 'satanic activites.'

The displeased man further blasted his daughter over the narrative of her parents she paints on social media.

Reacting to the post, the lady, @being.zanj, said her dad's warnings made her switch to a private account.

"Had to switch to private."

See the lady's post here.

Netizens react to her dad's demands

Carol kebs Lyne said:

"Why do parents find it as a favor to raise us...dats why l asked mi dad if it was my plan to get on earth after complaining about money😏."

user2757851652202 said:

"A loving parent has conditions, once they kick off this world you’ll live to remember,,,seek blessings from your parents no matter what, social media will come and go,,your parents love will remain."

Mistah Nic said:

"This is the type of father I want to be. ☝️Total man. Kudos to him."

Abbie Zuena said:

"Well, if he is paying fees his rules take the day. its not for a long time, get your education and blessings then do what you want once you are done with school."

YB.scythe said:

"You know he is angry when he types in point form."

Thrift by morphic said:

"Parents see raising children as a favour why mention money."

Pedrito Kasee said:

"Did I just read "any of my homes"?? you better pull down those videos don't fumble that inheritance!!😭🙏"

