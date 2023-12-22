A young lady has sparked discussion on strict parenting on social media after showing what her strict mum did to her fixed nails

The woman was recorded using scissors to cut the nails, an action that caused her daughter to cry out online

Many ladies seized the opportunity to narrate their experiences with their tough mothers, while some shared what they would have done if in the lady's shoes

A Nigerian lady has lamented on social media after her mum used scissors to cut her artificial nails.

She took to TikTok to showcase how she looked on the artificial nails and followed it up with a scene of her mum shortening it with scissors.

She then wrapped up her video with a scene of the new look of her nails after her mother's action.

At the time of this report, @jennie_laz's video has garnered over 406k views and stirred massive reactions on the internet.

Ladies shared their thoughts on the mother's action.

Watch the video below:

Some ladies share their experiences with their strict mums

Alafin of Mayjoorkeyz said:

"Hand wey you wan take wash plate the Christmas period you go dey put shiney shiney."

Bee_bah said:

"My mom once pulled out my lash extension and my natural lash came off with it due to the force she used, I had swelling for 3 days."

Juliet said:

"She carry nails so y is she cutting ur nails. A leader should lead by example."

Kingchinny01 said:

"I remember when them wound me because this thing Omo Over protection no too good sha cos I know where my mates don reach like this."

Christy dollars said:

"I remember when I slept with a very long braid and woke up with low-cut."

Uzoo Obi Abiola said:

"My mum will do this and even more, na only marriage saved me from that woman."

crown said:

"I’m too much of a black sheep for this to happen house no go contain all of us."

lillybeauty crush said:

"My mum once used olive oil to remove my lashes while I was sleeping."

Lady in tears as mum cuts baby's full hair

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had cried out after her mother cut her baby's full hair.

According to the sad mother, she left the baby in her mother's care and when she returned, she saw that her mother had cut her daughter's hair.

In a video, her grandma cut the cute baby girl's curly and full hair with scissors. While sharing the video, the lady asked why cutting the first set of a baby's hair was important.

