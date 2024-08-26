A lady has advised netizens who want to get married to look for someone who is beautiful or handsome

She said there is what is called 'fine girl' privileges and that it works wonders for her many times

For instance, she said when she goes to the filling station to buy fuel, she does not join the queue but she is allowed to buy

A lady said there are so many benefits attached to being beautiful or handsome.

She said her father is a handsome man, and she happens to look like him.

The lady said being beautiful has benefits. Photo credit: TikTok/@tegaoflagos.

According to Tega of Lagos, there are some things she enjoys in public owing to her beauty.

Advised anyone looking to get married to search intentionally for someone who is beautiful or handsome.

She said getting married to someone who is good-looking makes it easy to give birth to good-looking children.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady talks on fine girl privileges

@Perfume Vendor In Ajah Lagos said:

"Who go come marry us wey no fine ke?"

@Ms.B asked:

"But you pay for fuel abi na free?"

@peckylevi asked:

"Where did you get your hair from?"

@OnLy prisca said:

"Fine girl with maintenance."

@ADERINSOLA said:

"I Dey thank my mama cos she no marry inner beauty, because if nah Wetin she do be this how I for do my life."

@PRECIOUS said:

"I literally don’t stay on que for anything. I’ll just arrange my face and tune and voila, I’m in front."

@Chidinma Fave said:

"I don use this my fine face get a lot of favour no be lie."

