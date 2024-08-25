A Nigerian mother has shared the voice note her six-year-old son sent to her after she travelled to Ibadan

The caring boy who was in Lagos asked his mother if she had eaten and begged her to eat something

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to praise the child's thoughtfulness at a young age

A heartwarming voice note from a six-year-old boy to his mother has captured the hearts of social media users.

The little boy, who was separated from his mother when she traveled to Ibadan from Lagos, demonstrated amazing care and concern for his mother's well-being.

6-year-old boy sends touching voice note to mum Photo credit: @tianasmakeover/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Boy begs his mother to eat food

The boy's mother, @tianasmakeover on TikTok, shared the emotional voice note with her followers.

In the recording, the boy inquired about his mother's welfare, asking if she had consumed food like rice, poundo, or amala.

He then lovingly begged her to eat something, stating that he would be unable to sleep if she didn't.

The boy's sincere words were accompanied by a sweet declaration of love and longing for his mother.

In his words:

"You've not eaten anything like rice or poundo or Amala? Mama eat something I beg of you. Please. If you don't eat, I will not sleep. I beg of you please. I miss and I love you."

Reactions as boy begs mum to eat

TikTok users were deeply moved by the boy's considerate nature, praising his maturity and thoughtfulness at such a young age.

@jasminvegas4 said:

"This voice note wan make me keep this belle but next time."

@LONEWOLF said:

"Very curtesy, very mindful, very demure. I felt like crying cuzzz."

@Baby girl for life said:

"You’re raising a perfect gentleman."

@Babythriftstore in isolo lagos said:

"Omoh, you are raising a king."

@fyneface divine said:

"I’ve seen husband for my daughter. So intentional nd caring."

@TOLUEWA commented:

"Such a sweet boy. While he’s munching on something. He’s busying making sure his mum finds something to eat. God bless him."

@Area scatter said:

"A woman’s first true love is her son God bless you both."

@Classic__abiola said:

"Mummy please I beg of you!! Eat something. Such a sweet boy."

@Perfume Vendor In Ajah Lagos said:

"Such a sweet boy. That Line ‘I Beg Of You. Please Eat Something. If You Don’t Eat, I Won’t Sleep. I Love You."

@Ajokeade gold reacted:

"With the line “if you don’t eat I won’t sleep” these cute boy would catch lots of lady’s heart in future.God bless him."

@0reva007 added:

"The moment i hear if u don’t eat I will not sleep,i burst into laughter. God I beg of you."

