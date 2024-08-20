A Nigerian lady has sent social media users into a frenzy after she made public what a man sent her

She said she had replied the man's DM and he sent her his account balance while tackling her for losing out on him

Many people laughed at the man for flaunting such an account balance, while others shared what they would have done in her shoes

A lady, @fayyfay123, has shared what a man sent her after she replied his DM.

Sharing the message on TikTok, she wrote: "President, General among the nations."

She said she had replied his DM. Photo Credit: @fayyfay123

In the released chat, the man named Earnest was not happy the lady was not really into him and proceeded to brag with his account balance.

Earnest showed her his OPay balance of N332k and told her that was just one of his accounts.

"It's your loss baby girl," he told her.

The lady congratulated Earnest in her reply to him.

Netizens mock Earnest

Sonia🎀 said:

"He was waiting for the time to correspond with the screenshot he took months ago to strike."

Dammy Wells🍁🦍🥀said:

"So 300k plus na chicken change to everybody wey dey this comment section. Awwwwn Richkids🙂🙈."

Lifewsonia_1 said:

"I go screenshot my own give am con block am. Yeah I’m petty like that."

Paid_believe✌️💴🇬🇧🇳🇬 said:

"Even you wey I send 5k yesterday’ they inside this comment section they brag say 300k no be money 😒 nawa ooo."

Rockii 📸 said:

"Only one dinner date.

"That balance go turn radio station.

"95.5."

ꨄGod’s Favorite ꨄ❤️‍🩹🍀🤲 said:

"For 332,718😒😂,wen only this week I spent 350k make he go sit down he nor dey shame."

Adaobi♐️ said:

"Is it my eye that is paining me or that’s real 😭. He even use “big Ernest”. Oh Chim."

Luniobasi said:

"Big Ernest ke?😂for 300k wey dey finish in a week no matter as you manage."

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng