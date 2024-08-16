Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a Nigerian youth having a nice dance time with his female lecturer

In a heartwarming video, the female academic faced her student as she matched up his energy and moves, quite to people's admiration

Many people hailed the female lecturer for how she responded and compared her with their lecturers

A female lecturer has earned the admiration of many people after she danced with a young student in public.

In a TikTok video, the student, @ijoba_chris, was seen facing her as they danced with great energy while surrounded by youths.

Young man dancing with his female lecturer. Photo Credit: @ijoba_chris

Source: TikTok

@ijoba_chris described the woman as his best lecturer in the department. His TikTok video was captioned:

"She always give the vibe I always wanted."

The lecturer-student dance was hailed by people who witnessed their display and internet users who saw the video.

Watch the video below:

The lecturer's showcase sparked reactions

Muheebah🧕 said:

"OOU lecturer can’t relate especially those in ayetoro campus."

barbara__12 said:

"Good mother 😩❤️no be like that werey wey abuse me😭😭😹👋like say she no get pikin for house 😭😹."

FaVoUr436 said:

"Some lecturers are like mother to us 💕💕may God bless dem , but e one way da my department u see man better pass that woman, man get pity pass that woman."

Darkberry🎀💕🫶 said:

"If that’s how all lectures are, I for don go school since."

Jã Ñë🥰🥰 said:

"Not in uniport.....all the lecturers acts like weapons fashioned against someone."

DiNERO_SECRET SKIN ESSENTIALS said:

"This woman get happy home nothing u wan tell me."

Queen 👑 said:

"She can never be forgotten. Life no pass this one."

Rhayor🤭🥰 said:

"Na who we fit call mother figure be this💯🥰… some lectures are witch🤌🏻."

Legit.ng reported that a lecturer was videoed shaking his waist for his students in class.

Lecturer dances on stage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lecturer's stage dance display had gone viral online.

While the lecturer's identity could not be ascertained yet, netizens were very impressed and thought his students must be lucky.

The lecturer stole the show despite being flanked by many youths on stage. He dazzled and moved his body like a professional dancer and stepper. His leg moves were infectious to watch, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

