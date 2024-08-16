Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has bought herself a pet dog that cost her $4000 (N6.8 million)

The movie star announced the news in excitement on social media while sharing a series of photos of her new pet

Some of Tonto Dikeh’s fans reacted to the photos of her pet as they congratulated the actress on her latest purchase

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh bought a dog for $4000 (N6.8 million), and she shared the news on social media.

On her official Instagram page, the movie star posted a series of photos of her new pet dog from Poland and shared some information about it.

According to Tonto, her dog’s name is Muzik, and it has traceable bloodlines. The movie star further said that the $4000 she spent on the dog was the best money she has ever spent.

Fans react as Tonto buys dog for N6.8 million. Photos: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

“The Best 4,000$ I have ever spent. I still can’t get over how excited my son KING ANDRE DIKEH is to have this baby.. Muzik you can to the right home, we will finish you with Love (woof woof)”

See photos of Tonto’s pet below:

Fans react to Tonto’s new pet

The adorable photos of Tonto Dikeh receiving her new dog was met with heartwarming comments from fans. Read what some of them said about it below:

Veeveerich:

“Hello Muzik , Please don’t Stress Mama o.”

Ucheelendu:

“Too cute 😍 💕.”

Queen_jennifer_ephraim:

“If I talk now🙄.”

Sheddyoflagos:

“Muzik is finally here 😍😍💃💃💃💃💃💃💃.”

Iamhillcrest:

“Heyyy Muzik 😍.”

Iamdrsia:

“He's too cute 😍.”

