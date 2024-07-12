A drama ensued in public as a desperate young man pulled a surprise move on a lady he admired

The man went on his knees to ask for her phone number and kept begging her to consider his request

Some internet users were amused by the man's action, with many urging the lady to take him seriously

A Nigerian lady burst into uncontrollable laughter as a man went on his knees to beg for her phone number.

"Abeg give me," the man pleaded with her while stretching out his phone for her to put her number in.

The lady was amused by the man's action. Photo Credit: @ballsybairn10

Source: TikTok

The lady kept laughing at the man's audacious move amid calls from people that she should heed his request.

Eventually, she took his phone and put her phone number. Taking to TikTok, the lady, @ballsybairn10, shared a video of her encounter with the man.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A lady in the background described the man as a Hausa fellow. The video got people talking.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the man's desperate move

Alyssa sibia said:

"He fit get money pass your bf oooo."

Philip jay said:

"And if she do normal the guy go take care of am oo."

tomisin_graphy said:

"Just imagine say he won propose to you."

No1Virgin_boy said:

"Like play u fit miss ur future husband thinking sey na mallam."

Worldbest said:

"We go surprise u on ur wedding day... hausa to the world."

expokikiola12 said:

"No give am wrong number cos he fit be your future husband be that."

️ORNTHROWAY♨️SANGO said:

"He fit be business man oo and then dey take care of there woman gan."

Rema_bhs said:

"If e knack you like 2wice you go japaaa."

Legit.ng reported that a man had blasted a lady for refusing to give him her number in a vehicle.

Man collects lady's phone number in traffic

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had collected a lady's phone number during a traffic jam.

The man was in a Mercedes Benz as he stretched out his phone to a lady inside a bus near his vehicle. The lady smiled and pressed her digits into his phone. She did not have any issues giving out her number without thinking twice.

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video said the girl loved sharing contact with the young man. The clip was shared by @mohnizefunny.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng