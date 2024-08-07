A lady has stirred mixed reactions on social media over how she reacted to her man's marriage proposal

She knelt before the man and stretched forth her hand to receive her engagement ring with humility

Many social media users criticised the woman's action and talked down on her engagement video

While it is popular for a man to kneel during a marriage proposal, a couple did theirs differently.

In a trending video, the woman kneeled publicly as she accepted her engagement ring.

She went on her knees to accept her man's proposal. Photo Credit: @user8076806159067

Source: TikTok

In a 20-second video seen on TikTok, she stretched her left hand forward while her lover put a ring on one of her fingers.

People were present to share in the couple's joy, with some recording them with their phones.

The clip shared by @user8076806159067 has amassed over 229k at the time of this report.

Watch the video below:

The proposal caused a stir online

shalom said:

"I just watched Deanna but stated that the Igbo tradition doesn't support kneeling for a woman. Felix added that he abidesole's proposal video then scrolled down and saw this 😭."

Rich🎀🧸 said:

"Of all proposals this right there is what?? Elite😭 this is what I’ll be doing."

Molly🦋Eyre🌹 said:

"I won't tap in the blessing today 🤭 maybe next time 😂 buh congrats though 💙."

Melskae said:

"Dear Lord, I rebuke this kind of love, please don't let it come my way."

fixie256♒️🇺🇬C4C said:

"No one is tapping the blessings."

Surprise Adebabalola said:

"Mke I go sleep 😩don’t know wetin I Dey find reach here sef😂."

R.O.D.A.H✨ said:

"May this kind of love never locate me."

Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady had knelt with a ring and proposed to her man.

Lady kneels during marriage proposal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had knelt to accept her man's marriage proposal.

An excited Felx shared a picture of his successful marriage proposal when he welcomed his heartthrob home. In a Facebook post, Felix praised himself for being the first man to command respect from a woman.

He noted that men had made a mistake for years but stated that the Igbo tradition doesn't support kneeling for a woman. Felix added that he abides by the Igbo tradition as a custodian of the culture. Speaking further, Felix said that a woman's submissiveness builds a home.

Source: Legit.ng