Lady Goes on Knees to Accept Her Man's Marriage Proposal, the Couple's Video Trend Online
- A lady has stirred mixed reactions on social media over how she reacted to her man's marriage proposal
- She knelt before the man and stretched forth her hand to receive her engagement ring with humility
- Many social media users criticised the woman's action and talked down on her engagement video
While it is popular for a man to kneel during a marriage proposal, a couple did theirs differently.
In a trending video, the woman kneeled publicly as she accepted her engagement ring.
In a 20-second video seen on TikTok, she stretched her left hand forward while her lover put a ring on one of her fingers.
People were present to share in the couple's joy, with some recording them with their phones.
The clip shared by @user8076806159067 has amassed over 229k at the time of this report.
Watch the video below:
The proposal caused a stir online
shalom said:
"I just watched Deanna but stated that the Igbo tradition doesn't support kneeling for a woman. Felix added that he abidesole's proposal video then scrolled down and saw this 😭."
Rich🎀🧸 said:
"Of all proposals this right there is what?? Elite😭 this is what I’ll be doing."
Molly🦋Eyre🌹 said:
"I won't tap in the blessing today 🤭 maybe next time 😂 buh congrats though 💙."
Melskae said:
"Dear Lord, I rebuke this kind of love, please don't let it come my way."
fixie256♒️🇺🇬C4C said:
"No one is tapping the blessings."
Surprise Adebabalola said:
"Mke I go sleep 😩don’t know wetin I Dey find reach here sef😂."
R.O.D.A.H✨ said:
"May this kind of love never locate me."
Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady had knelt with a ring and proposed to her man.
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had knelt to accept her man's marriage proposal.
An excited Felx shared a picture of his successful marriage proposal when he welcomed his heartthrob home. In a Facebook post, Felix praised himself for being the first man to command respect from a woman.
He noted that men had made a mistake for years but stated that the Igbo tradition doesn't support kneeling for a woman. Felix added that he abides by the Igbo tradition as a custodian of the culture. Speaking further, Felix said that a woman's submissiveness builds a home.
