A Nigerian woman has caused a commotion on social media after she showcased what her husband turned her into

She shared a video showing where she was ministering in a church and followed it up with what she looked like when she was pregnant

Many internet users wondered why she looked totally different from her earlier appearance when she was not pregnant

A Nigerian woman has jocularly urged netizens to "fear men" as she showed what her husband transformed her into.

In a TikTok video, she showed how she looked when she was not pregnant.

The woman changed physically when she took in. Photo Credit: TikTok/@thedynamiclovers

Source: TikTok

@thedynamiclovers's post started with a short scene where she ministered in a church.

The next scenes showed her heavily pregnant. In one of the scenes, the pregnant woman played in the rain.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In another, she struggled to walk due to her pregnancy.

Watch her video below:

Mixed reactions trailed the lady's transformation

wisefly said:

"But this happened after you gave him something .😂😂😂😂 We want to hear his side of the story."

GKW_w said:

"He promised he'd take you places you've never been 😂😂guess he kept his promises.. maternity ward is that you."

cynthia said:

"Is pregnancy different in west Africans.

"Nah your pregnant not mad."

Rose🌹 said:

"Yes I love what he turned you to😂💜💕.

"Safe delivery."

cynaida said:

"If you hear the pregnancy will Humble you am telling you run hoo🤣."

christabel🧚‍♀️ said:

"I was craving for rain it rained and i stood outside till it finished it has nice."

Victoria🎀 said:

"Who did this to you?"

Favour said:

"U hold mic for church hold mic for house 😩 praise the lord somebody."

Legit.ng reported that a lady who thought her man would marry her became a baby mama.

Lady posts negative transformation after meeting boyfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had showcased how things went south for her physically after she met her boyfriend.

Adesewa shared lovely photos to show how good and pleasant her life was before she met the man. The man would later become her boyfriend, and her life took a negative turn, according to the video shared on her TikTok page @Adesewa__harriet02.

In the first group of photos in the TikTok video, the lady was very happy, shining brightly and beautifully. However, Adesewa's life became bitter as she was seen shedding tears, but she did not disclose the specific wrong done to her by the man.

Source: Legit.ng