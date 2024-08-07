A kindhearted Nigerian lady has taken to social media to show off her friend who is not sound mentally

She shared a touching video she made with him and revealed she has known him since she was in secondary school

Many internet users prayed for the mentally challenged man's recovery as people spoke highly of him

A video of a Nigerian lady, @kwinkimberly1, and her mentally challenged male friend has elicited emotional reactions online.

The lady in the video strolled with the man without being ashamed of his appearance.

According to @kwinkimberly1, he has been her friend since secondary school and prayed for God to heal him.

"My friend since SS1. I pray God heals him," she wrote.

The lady further revealed that he helpscarryrying her bag whenever she returns from work and added that she gives him money.

Watch her video below:

People prayed for the man's mental recovery

Success 🎀🧸 said:

"He helped u carry ur bag 🥺🥺Amen."

Joy Zion said:

"I know him very nice😂always asking dash me money."

Alpha Woman👑❤️🦋 said:

"This is so beautiful sis🥺 God will heal him in Jesus name."

Tessy Ayiyi said:

"And he is handsome oh God heals him oh."

Blacksheep🖤🐑 said:

"May the lord almighty help and heal from anything his suffering from.Amen."

4eva🕊️ said:

"Believe say amen, God will grant healing as speedily than expected trust in these words nd thank God later."

❄️Arya❄️❤️‍🩹🦅 said:

"Ha I no him very well oo in my former area is this place Uwelu area."

🥵🌟Baby _Jake😊 🤎 said:

"I know this Obo Uwelu na him dey total healing in Jesus name amen."

