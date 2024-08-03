A woman has sent social media users into a frenzy over the state in which she found her young son in his room

She had entered his room at midnight with the intention of switching off the television and turning off the lights

Many internet users made funny jokes out of the boy, who was fast asleep in a carton as his mum's clip went viral

A mum has shown how she found her young son after entering his room at midnight.

According to the woman, she had entered the lad's room to turn off his TV and lights when she saw in asleep in a carton.

She shared a short clip on TikTok showing her young son with his whole lower body part in the carton while his upper body was still visible.

The stunned woman wondered why her son was sleeping like a homeless person. She wrote:

"Why are you sleeping in this box 1) like you’re homeless and 2) like you dont have a million other toys to play with?!?!"

Her TikTok clip amused people.

Watch her video below:

The video stirred mixed reactions online

Commentqueen said:

"He is preparing for being at a friends house with no blanket lol."

Genesis Leylany said:

"My daughter will go to school and tell the teacher I let her sleep in a box because she has no blankets."

HenniLove said:

"Just imagine what he is going to tell his teachers. 😂😂😂 At home I sleep in a box. Just like that without context."

Missy Jonee' said:

"And it's 500 blankets on the bed. He had options."

Don’t Call Me James said:

"Ma’am. My man is recharging in his space pod before he does battle with the aliens in his dreams. Leave him be."

mamaC1825 said:

"When your friend forgets to give you a blanket at the sleepover."

DearBoomersPleaseRetire said:

"This is what I mean when I say kids just be doing anything cuz HUH."

