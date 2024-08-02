A Nigerian mother has shared a hilarious video showing the oversized top her mother bought for her little son

A video showed the boy wearing the oversized top, which looked like a gown on him, and jumping with excitement

Funny reactions trailed the video as netizens stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A Nigerian grandmother's funny choice of clothing for her little grandson left his mother and netizens in stitches.

The grandmother had bought an oversized top for the little boy, which he happily wore, looking like he was dressed in a gown.

Little boy wears oversized cloth from grandma Photo credit: @kingdik e1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Boy jumps excitedly while wearing oversized top

The boy's laughter and energy as he jumped around in the oversized top were captured in a hilarious video.

The mother, identified as @kingdike1 on TikTok, posted the video, which quickly sparked lots of hilarious reactions.

She disclosed that her mother still felt so proud of her fashion choice, refusing to admit that it didn't look appealing on her grandchild since it was oversized.

"Grandma with the doings. Spot our gown. Sorry our top. And the worst part is that she’s proving right. Abeg wetin be this," the mother captioned the video.

Reactions trail grandma's choice of clothing

The TikTok video quickly went viral with netizens sharing similar experiences in the comments.

@Larrydox stitches said:

"Person way dae shout can your grandma ever in his mind. Na luxury grandma give grandson oo."

@CHISOM stated:

"Na so my mother inlaw say make I carry 1yr cloth wear my 3 weeks old baby. Say na em be the good size for him so his blood will be circulating well."

@Master B wrote:

"I love his hair. It's same with mine from my childhood pictures."

@Chioma Nnaji said:

"Is this dance general cos my baby dance like this too."

@mirapounds0 said:

"This is normal. It’s my house polo that mistakenly entered her room she will wear my sis small baby."

@sarahadesuwa485 said:

"My son call he grandma and tell her, Grandma please stop buying me shirt gown, give my brother the money to buy the clothes for me."

@beautifulbrownie04 added:

"Is he complaining? Mind your business please."

Watch the video below:

Grandma buys oversized clothes for grandchild

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother posted a hilarious video of her son testing the clothes her mother bought for him.

The video shared via TikTok kept people in stitches as all the clothes were so big on the little boy.

Source: Legit.ng