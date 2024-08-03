A mother whose baby was always following her around has made a video asking TikTokers questions

The mother said that the kid always wanted to be carried even when she should be doing chores like washing plates

Mothers who have had similar experiences said that their older babies are still attached to them

A frustrated Nigerian mother has gone online to ask people at what age their babies grew less attached to them.

She showed her baby, who was always following her around and often wanted to be carried even when she was busy.

Attached daughter and mother

As she (@zimchiandegoworld) made a video for TikTok, the baby was behind her playing. At one point, she turned to ask the babies some funny questions.

The mother spoke about how she is very tired of the kid's attachment, which does not allow her free time.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

fatoumatta suso said:

"Lol she’s minding her business, but you are in her business."

Oluwatimilehin said:

"You just started, mine is 3 years, every sec is big hug, cuddling… I’m tired but it get worse ooo."

Shorry2018 said:

"Mine is 8 and she still follows me everywhere in the toilet, you never see anything my sister."

Words To Action with Euni said:

"She is so cuuuute."

Nana frema 413 advised:

"U have teach her how to play alone give her toys to play."

Ede Crown said:

"Why you dey embarrasse am na mummy? See as she dey look you."

Super joked:

"I can hear her saying 'you like complaining'."

Odera said:

"Mine is five and three and I still carry them around."

Digitaland said:

"Nawao. Baby is there trying to wash plate Abi cook and you’re bothering her, please leave her alone she’s busy."

