Mixed reactions have trailed some items a Nigerian lady came across in the house of her online friend

The Nigerian youth said it was her first time visiting her online friend and that what she saw scared her

Some social media users allayed her fears and maintained that they were not items she should be scared of

A Nigerian lady, @symply_bery, has taken to social media to showcase the items she saw in her online friend's house.

@symply_bery videoed the items and wondered if they were part of his interior beautification or something else.

She had visited her online friend for the first time. Photo Credit: @symply_bery

Source: TikTok

She said she was really scared. In a TikTok video, she displayed the items which were in his living room.

The two items looked like sculpted artworks, but she didn't see them as such. @symply_bery stated that it was her first time visiting him.

Her video stirred massive reactions online.

Watch her video below:

Netizens divided over the items she saw

Goldencakesandconfectionery said:

"He put am there so you no go carry him television and deck run."

Tcyndy said:

"For the first time and you went to his house 😳una dey get mind for this app."

DannyMundus said:

"My elder brother used to have those type of furnitures those years and they’re mostly wooden or ceramic."

Mikun XoXo 😘 ♥️ said:

"If nah Yoruba guy nah ere ibeji maybe he is a twin and lost his twin bro or sis my grandpa is having and he Dey sew clothes for am self."

isaajohnson602 said:

"For 2024 you still Dey visit online friend you get mind ohhhh 🙃 president general."

Freshblaqnig said:

"E kept it there so you won’t steal his polo."

Dãvïdç said:

"It's my junior siblings toy it's harmless you don't need to panic."

Tee🦋 said:

"No comot slippers run...Sidon Dey record the gods."

