Young Nigerian Lady Uses Makeup to Hide Her Tattoo from Her Family, Video Generates Buzz
- Social media users have reacted to a video of a young lady showing how she hides her tattoo from her loved ones
- According to the young lady, her family does not know she has a tattoo, so she used makeup to mask it
- Some people wondered if the video she posted had not given her out, while others had funny things to say
A Nigerian lady has caused a commotion on social media after she disclosed a secret she has kept from her family.
The lady of Igbo descent, @vitaminchiiii, has a tattoo and showed netizens how she masked it with makeup.
According to her, she had to cover up the tattoo as she was attending an Igbo event with her loved ones.
In a TikTok video, she could be seen applying makeup on her right arm where the tattoo was drawn.
Her video has gone viral online.
Watch her video below:
Mixed reactions trailed the lady's video
neffsdidit said:
"This used to be my lifestyle till I confessed."
Kachiiiiii said:
"I discover new Nigerian sounds on this appp everyday.. see gbedu."
babypresh23 said:
"Pray make person wey sabi see something for house no see u."
Stop envying ❤️🦎🌴 said:
"Girl that tattoo look good tho our Igbo people don forget say uli is our own tattoo."
Abasiama🇳🇬❤️🦋 said:
"Cover my tattoo ke ??? Na dem gimme money make I draw am."
adedamola said:
"Today's your lucky day fine girl."
spex🥷🏿👀❤️ said:
"Aren't they meant to be distracted by your pretty face?"
_burntcakex said:
"When your dancing try not to sweat and don’t get too touchy with people cause they might clean it off."
Legit.ng reported that a mum had shaded those who said she would never get married because of her tattoo.
Grandma reacts after seeing grandson's tattoo
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a grandma had reacted after seeing a tattoo on her son's hand.
The pained grandmother shook her head with so much disappointment when she caught a glimpse of his body.
A video shared by @enigma.ju on TikTok showed the woman struggling not to overreact as she looked at the tattoo. She held the young man in the same hand that had the tattoo and frowned her face with an evident sight of pain in her eyes.
