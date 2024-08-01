White Lady Asks Little Nigerian Boy What Her Name is, His Replies Makes Many People Laugh
- A video showing a little Nigerian boy having a chit-chat with a beautiful white lady has elicited reactions online
- The white lady was making a video with the lad when she asked him to say what her name is and his reply was not what she wanted
- Some internet users threw their weight behind the boy, saying his reply was not out of place, while others gushed over her beauty
A white lady and a little Nigerian boy's interaction in a video has gone viral on social media.
The oyinbo lady, @ifeyah, is fast warming her way into the hearts of Nigerian netizens with her entertaining content.
In a viral video, she was making a video with a little Nigerian boy when she asked him to say what her name is.
The boy said her name is "oyinbo", to which she quickly corrected him.
"No, It is Aunty Tamara," she replied him and made him repeat it.
Watch the video below:
Nigerians gush over her
Dj EazyD said:
"If I'm come Lagos come find u, they will call it stalking. na love o."
no10sion said:
"Mehn i don see my future wife oh chai."
FARUQ WHITE ✅😈 said:
"Aunty tamara where can I see u ooo cause me I’m beginning to fall for u ur shining beauty."
akwaowookon171 said:
"You're stunning and i like the way you speak, Specifically the Nigerian accent would you mind to teach me and what is your opinion."
Mordy Uchiha said:
"I can hear my people but I can’t seee my people."
IBRAHIM📢 said:
"You sound so much like a Nigerian."
Prettyproblem23 said:
"Your name nah Oyibo nothing you wan tell me."
victoriablessings23 said:
"Hello our beautiful oyinbo,do u have a boyfriend or u will marry a Nigerian,there is on available."
