Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage is not only gifted with songs, but she also has a beautiful body that is usually talked about by her fans

She wore a body-hugging dress recently and flaunted her curvy body and luxurious black hair to the excitement of her fans

The mother of one proved that age does not limit her and she can still compete with the Gen Zs in terms of style and beauty

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Tiwa Savage, loves to look good and her desire to flaunt her beautiful body in a video got her fans talking.

Tiwa Savage looks lovely in her classy outfits. Image credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

She rocked a bodycon dress that fitted her perfectly and revealed her curvy shape. The 44-year-old looked dazzling as she displayed different angles of her attire, combined with classy black hair.

Her fingernails were painted red and she showed them off in her video. The mother of one is known for her lovely smile and she did not fail to wear it in the video.

She wore mild makeup that complemented her flawless beauty as her fans made nice remarks about her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Some netizens noted that the singer was still appealing because she was wealthy. Others claimed she had surgery on her body.

See the video below:

Netizens react to Tiwa's video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to the singer's video below:

@tdsglamhairsalon:

"All I can say is that money is good o."

@bihflako:

"That feeling when you get a new body. I will be feeling like that after a month of intense workout, she is feeling like that after two days of intense needling and sculpting."

@exquisite_signature:

"I think she got married."

@priscalbeauty:

"The yansh size no be the same don’t argue with me."

@iye.360:

"If you don't love your body you can fix it."

@peace_dbrand_:

"Am I the only one seeing the wedding ring?"

@zayxon_tech:

"Tiwa is timeless, she and Genevieve Nnaji will look young forever."

@mamaibeji:

"Once they do BBL, we won’t rest."

@highestquin24:

"We both know say na BBL o but kosi pressure."

Tiwa Savage rocks trendy outfits

Legit.ng earlier reported that there is no gainsaying that Tiwa is a fashionista who loves to explore different trendy styles.

She took her desire to be stylish to another level by combining different outfits for her latest photoshoot session.

The mother of one knows how to blend colours and she did not disappoint this time as her colleagues and fans hailed her.

Source: Legit.ng