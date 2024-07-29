Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a young Nigerian lady schooling in Canada lamenting her job loss

She said it was her first time losing her job and shared why her last employer sacked her after two months

The international student said her job loss meant she has now fallen back to receiving pocket money from her parents

A Nigerian lady, @onomeeee, has lamented online after losing her new job of just two months.

In a TikTok video, the international student who moved to Canada said she was sacked because her teammates said they couldn't work with her anymore.

She said she had only done the job for two months.

Source: TikTok

"I have been so sad. This is the first time I am losing a job.." she lamented in the video.

While sounding optimistic about the future, the young lady revealed she was now back to hoping on her parents for pocket money. Her TikTok video was captioned:

"You don’t know what people are going through in reality, so be kind all the time. You don’t know who you might be cheering up in your own little way, Anyways…Storytime???"

Watch her video below:

Netizens sent her words of encouragement

TiTi said:

"You’ll be fine, I pray your nxt post I see would be for goodnews and those teammates ehnnnn."

S_.beauty said:

"This is me lost my job after close to my probation because of racism😔now idk where to turn."

Tamara said:

"You will be fine 🥰 Trust me you will be fine. When one door closes a better one will open dear. This was me on the 27 th of May and today I am in a better place."

Lex said:

"You’re always gonna question what you did wrong, I am going through the same thing and I feel the same way but pick yourself up because you are a strong women and realize they missed out and you will."

Anisha❤️ said:

"Sorry dear I can’t relate 😊I never see job for the last 5month here."

Spec said:

"My dear, sue them. They must tell you why they are not comfortable working with you. You can’t just dismiss someone like that. You just give them a valuable reason."

PRETTY COCO🤎😎💎 said:

"My dear they are not comfortable working with you because they can’t boss you around and they can’t use you anyhow."

Legit.ng reported that a lady had lamented her inability to get a job after moving to Canada.

Lady loses Canadian job for saying sorry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had lost her job in Canada for saying sorry too much.

In what came as culture shock, the young lady said sorry is a default word in Nigeria, but that is not the case in Canada. In a TikTok video, she advised people to be ready to unlearn and relearn when emigrating to foreign countries, saying she has learnt her lesson.

She explained that she got a care attendant job as a side hustle as she already had a 9-5 work in Canada. On the first day of work, she noticed her employer had a health challenge that put her in pain daily and tried to be empathetic by always apologising.

