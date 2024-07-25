A Nigerian lady schooling in Canada has expressed displeasure over her inability to land HR internship roles

The Nigerian youth in the diaspora admitted she was losing her mind and revealed her graduation was at stake without an internship role

She took a swipe at Canada HR teams, urging them not to be biased in their selection process and quit employing people based on referral

A Nigerian lady, @ewatomi_h, has criticised HR teams in Canada over her inability to secure an internship role.

@ewatomi_h displayed the numerous rejection emails she has got so far.

She accused Canada HR teams of being unfair to her. Photo Credit: @ewatomi_h

The frustrated student said she was losing her mind. She claimed it would seem landing such roles was now based on connection.

She appealed to HR teams to do better. She wrote on TikTok:

"Canada HR teams need to do better, stop using referral alone for job and dont be biased with your selection. After you schedule me for an interview why do you cancel the interview. HR team needs to do better with their picking."

People send her words of encouragement

Aduragbemi Temitayo Adedeji said:

"I am sorry you feel this way. I equally have a mixed feeling about these co-op courses because it limits your options. There are other job opportunities that may give you enough hours. keep grinding."

IamBarbie 🇨🇦 said:

"Also, there are several virtual unpaid internships on LinkedIn. Try that if hour school does not require in person internship."

louis boateng said:

"Talk to your professors and also talk to friends and family to ask their work. Most jobs in Canada are not posted publicly."

Samuel Anobah said:

"If your school has hr section why don’t you do it there."

mister_slimjim said:

"Keep your head up. Something good will turn up soon."

official_ladiva said:

"I pray you find something soon dear."

Peppersoup🌶🌶 said:

"Mafo babe, don’t fold! Edit your application and fire one.. you have always been a winner. You will win at the end."

