A video of a Nigerian dad who still reads books despite his age has elicited reactions on social media and amazed netizens

The man's daughter shared the video on TikTok, saying her father has refused to close the door on books

The man who is preparing for a law exam motivated many people, while others wished him success

A Nigerian lady has shown off her retired father, who studies on a daily basis.

In a TikTok video, she highlighted times she had found him studying his books.

Her dad is pursuing two degrees after already acquiring four. Photo Credit: @pob_botanics

Source: TikTok

She added that her father has two lamps should the power be interrupted. In one of the scenes, her father went through past questions on property law.

@pob_botanics listed all her father's degrees and those he is still pursuing. She wrote:

"My old man has refused to let book rest😂.

"His qualifications:

"· OND Business administration.

"· HND Business administration.

"· LLB (Bachelor of Laws).

"· MSc (Master of Science) in Peace and Conflict Resolution.

"· PhD (Doctor of Philosophy) in Political Science (in view).

"· BL (Barrister at Law) (in view)."

Watch her video below:

People hailed the lady's father

Elsy Esinam😝💥 said:

"And me shamefully with 1 degree say I don give up on learning."

KolaTewogbade said:

"Immediately I saw property law, I know we are preparing for the same examinations 😂. I wish your dad Good luck in the exams come November."

Zay zay🎀 said:

"He shouldn’t worry. He will pass the bar exams in one sitting just like I did. I can’t wait to welcome him to the bar."

Ayomide said:

"Wow. honestly wish him success in his bar exams! that's no mean feat!"

mimiiee_5 said:

"Your dad is my seatmate in law school he’s always roasting people in Yoruba 😂😂😂 I’m definitely showing him this video when we resume."

Aima said:

"😭😭😭No wonder the older ones in my class always know answer more than us."

franchise said:

"Make I go show my papa. Incase he start with can't you see your mates again."

