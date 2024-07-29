A female National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member made internet users emotional over how she appreciated her father

The young lady visited his workshop and did a short NYSC display for him as she honoured her dad

The corper's video has gone viral on social media as people shared their thoughts on her heartwarming display

A video of a female corper marching before her father at his workshop has gone viral online.

Dressed in her NYSC khaki, the grateful lady stormed her dad's workplace and immediately performed for him.

She saluted her father at his workshop. Photo Credit: @jummygold124

Source: TikTok

She showed what she was taught in camp and removed her NYSC cap in salute to her father. The man watched quietly.

@jummygold124 then marched forward to her father and wore him her NYSC cap. The video ended with her wearing him her NYSC jacket.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to the female corper, seeing her through school for six years was not easy for her dad.

Watch her video below:

The corper's video melted hearts

scorpionscott6 said:

"I'm so emotional 😭 u will wealth in Jesus' name, and u will change ur family positive in Jesus' name 🥺."

AYOMIDE 001♏️♥️ said:

"Feeling emotional rn 🥹…I pray I will be able to do this for my dad and my mom also."

@Beatrice adeoti said:

"I can't believe this.

"What is this coming out from my eyes...am I really crying.

"I pray to witness my kids own too by god grace."

A D E🧃 said:

"Awwwn this is cute 🥰 no one has done this in my family ima be the first I pray."

BASIT said:

"I don’t know when I’m crying 🥹🥹🥹 For real 😫 Congratulations."

Ayoka said:

"I can’t wait to do this for my mum."

Ridwan said:

"I was crying watching this video, your dad sacrifice everything for you may Allah bless all the good fathers out here."

Female corper salutes her parents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female corper had honoured her parents with a salute.

The young lady, fresh from her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp, marched into her home and saluted her parents. The video, shared on TikTok by @tolu_lope690, has gone viral, with many praising her thoughtful actions.

Her parents, visibly emotional, received the salute with pride and joy as tears rolled down their cheeks. According to the corps member, her gesture was an acknowledgement of her parents' support throughout her educational journey.

Source: Legit.ng