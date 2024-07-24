Congratulatory messages poured in for a Nigerian man on social media as he achieved citizenship status in the United States

The man's US citizenship feat became public knowledge after his excited granddaughter shared it online

She posted a short clip which captured the heartwarming moment her grandpa officially became a US citizen

Social media users have celebrated a Nigerian man as he officially became a United States citizen.

His granddaughter, @adaobitabugbo, shared the development on TikTok as she celebrated her grandpa.

The man had been an immigrant for years. Photo Credit: @adaobitabugbo

Source: TikTok

@adaobitabugbo appreciated God for making it possible. She said her grandfather had been an immigrant and finally achieved citizenship.

"God is too good!!" she wrote.

She shared a video showing when her grandfather's US citizenship status became official.

Watch the video below:

People celebrated the grandpa

Investor said:

"Congratulations to him."

Mary Elijah said:

"Can he adopt me?"

user20250875553281 said:

"Congratulations dad."

MiddleMan said:

"U.S that is dying."

Adaobi said:

"Ahh papa no gree o."

Ayibagebra said:

"Yaay!! Sacrifices added up."

Chidinma said:

"Congratulations to him."

Gladys🤍 said:

"Congratulations papa."

Nigerian man becomes permanent citizen of US

In other news, a man became a professor and a permanent citizen of the US many years after leaving Nigeria.

After completing his master's degree, which he also shared photos of his first day at school, he enrolled for his PhD in the same course.

He got married in between the nine years he dedicated to his education and had his first baby. In 2020, he completed his PhD and revealed he got a befitting job shortly after. He indicated that he is now a permanent citizen of the USA.

Couple becomes US citizens after 18 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a couple had celebrated becoming US citizens after 18 years.

The couple, who did not reveal their names, shared their inspiring journey on social media, posting videos of their study sessions for the citizenship test and their ecstatic reaction after passing it.

They also narrated how they faced many difficulties and hardships along the way. Despite these challenges, they never gave up on their dream and persevered with faith and determination.

Source: Legit.ng