A Nigerian lady who's living in the United Kingdom has shared her excitement online after becoming a citizen

In a video, she showed the moment she swore an oath in court and was officially made a citizen of the country

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to pen congratulatory messages in the comments

A Nigerian lady residing in the United Kingdom shared her joyous moment of becoming a British citizen on social media.

The video showed her oath-taking ceremony in court, marking her official transition to citizenship.

Lady overjoyed after becoming British citizen

In a video, the happy lady identified as @taraaabbz on TikTok, documented her journey to citizenship, giving her followers a glimpse into the amazing occasion.

Her post was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages from social media users, who praised her achievement.

While sharing the video, the lady highlighted the importance of obtaining citizenship, especially the freedom from visa requirements.

In her words:.

"Come with me to become officially British. No more visa. Officially British."

Reactions as lady bags UK citizenship

Congratulatory messages poured in with many TikTok users applauding her on her achievement and wishing to celebrate like her.

@Obaapa asked:

"Girl did you take the life in the uk test?"

@Blue Box wrote:

"Me doing the application now and saw that the price has gone to 1.6k. chai."

@LOS said:

"The umbrella is needed the rain doesn’t send a memo before pouring."

@Missnisa_xo said:

"Why was yours so fancy. Mines was at the local civic centre wth I want a refund."

@Future’s BM no.9 said:

"Congrats girl!!! I become a citizen in ‘09 and remember that day like the back of my hand."

@Sire Chima Xystus said:

"Nigeria no give me anything for being a citizen by birth."

@Shokolar reacted:

"Congrats. How long did it take, from application to booking the ceremony?"

@Rachel added:

"Huge congratulations sis. Mine wasn’t cool like this love the house where they held the ceremony."

@Here I guess added:

"Wow, I had to the ceremony in my bedroom because of Covid. This would of been nice after all the stress just to become a citizen."

Watch the video below:

