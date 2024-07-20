A video of a woman remarrying after twenty years of losing her husband has stirred various reactions online

A lady who said the bride was her mother-in-law shared the widow's video, showing how happy she was

Many people who watched the video on TikTok hoped their widowed parents find love again in life

A Nigerian lady has shared a video of her mother-in-law finding love again after 20 years her husband passed away.

The woman wore a shiny white as she marched towards the pulpit to join her new partner.

The woman walked towards the altar with elegance. Photo source: @themoistfamily

Beautiful wedding gown

Wedding guests were on their feet as the bride walked up the aisle. She looked very happy and fulfilled.

One of her bridesmaids ensured that the tail of her gown was not entangled as she walked majestically.

Her wedding video stirred mixed reactions on social media as some wondered if she would give birth in the new marriage. @themoistfamily shared the wedding clip.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

WELLNESS BY MIMI ABUJA said:

"Hope you joined bridal train? cause if na me ,I go gather all my friends do am for her to add colour to the day... congratulations to her and your entire family..."

She replied:

"Yes oooo."

queen mark said:

"So she go still go dey born again? Hope this marriage is just for partnership oo."

MIKY said:

"Eyaaa my Mom no gree fine love again o it's well."

London’sDelight said:

"Omoh I can’t allow my mother to marry another man oooh, nooo."

wendys505 said:

"Congratulations to her. I wish my mum can find love again it’s over 25 years now."

She replied:

"She can. Nothing is impossible."

joymedia04 Joy Abraham said:

"It emotional for me she tried she trained her children, congratulations."

Big Vee said:

"Look at her looking so gorgeous."

fabulous christabel said:

"My mom can never.she can't even think of it I pray we give her d best of all she deserves.congratulations."

Lady married ex-boyfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, @pacypee0, tied the knot with her ex-boyfriend. @pacypee0 shared the news on TikTok with a message to women concerning their ex-boyfriends.

According to @pacypee0, her ex-boyfriend called her and she responded. She released a loved-up photo shoot they had taken together.

