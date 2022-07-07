A young lady who makes ends meet working in a mortuary has proudly shown off her occupation

For the lady, dead bodies don't freak her out as she sees them everyday, but she is scared of spiders

She shared a video recorded at work in which she sported her occupation apparatus while making a video selfie

Not many persons would fancy working at a mortuary, but a young lady does this for a living and is even proud of her occupation.

The young lady stunned many when she shared a video recording of herself at work on TikTok.

Wording on the video, which the lady corroborated in the comment section, indicates that she is more scared of seeing spiders than dead bodies.

According to the lady, she sees dead bodies everyday by virtue of her occupation.

Replying to a netizen who asked if she wasn't scared, the lady said:

"The bodies dont move but those Spiders."

To another netizen, she explained that dead bodies usually carry more than one tag.

"The corpse have 3 tags wrist, ankle and on the bag itself."

Watch the video below:

Stunned netizens react

@kihiki understanding said:

" You are very strong girl. one in a million congrats do you have night mares???"

chidinma said:

"I'm working in mortuary sister can we be friends I really like it but e not easy here."

kevinngechu351 said:

"Ain't scarry??like people die in different ways no head,hands,legs how do you manage to work there."

Sir Royce Awhotu said:

"Use your spiritual eye you will know d reason there are alot of spiders there, we are colleagues."

wright said:

"I remember my first time when I went for my gross Anatomy dissection practicals came back to the hostel and had chills all night long......"

19-year-old girl who is a mortician speaks about her passion for the job

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about a 19-year-old girl who works as a mortician.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer West, Campbell disclosed that the idea to become a mortician came to her when she was a grade nine student at Mount Alvernia High School in St James, Jamaica.

Her mother supported her love for mortuary work and even helped her get a voluntary service at the Delapenha Funeral Home in Montego Bay for one month.

After voluntary service, her quest to establish herself as a mortician urged her to pursue an associate degree in funeral service and mortuary science at the Montego Bay Community College (MBCC).

Now, Campbell renders funeral services and visits the mortuary to assist when she is called upon or misses attending to dead bodies.

