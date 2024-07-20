It was a heartwarming moment for a birthday celebrant who received a whopping sum of N20 million from her man

The generous man thought it wise to surprise his girlfriend whom he described as the best girlfriend ever

A heartwarming clip showed the appreciative lady beaming with smiles after receiving the surprise package from her man

A Nigerian lady's birthday celebration went viral after her partner surprised her with a huge gift of N20 million.

The heartwarming moment was captured on camera, showing the excited birthday girl beaming with joy as she received the surprise package.

Man surprises girlfriend on her birthday Photo credit: @treasureboxng/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Birthday celebrant emotional as lover surprises her

In a video, she was presented with a giant cheque bearing the amount, accompanied by a sweet message that read:

"To the best girlfriend ever."

Her caring partner didn't stop there, as she was also treated to a lavishly decorated van filled with additional gifts.

The touching video was shared on TikTok by @treasureboxng, who captioned it:

"He made her day full of love, the best birthday surprise, and endless joy. Happy Birthday, Beautiful."

Reactions as man surprises lover with N20 million

The TikTok clip has since gone viral, lighting the hearts of many who gushed over the act of affection.

Mamamiya551 said:

"Men dey!!! If you like settle for less but some of them dey run this package for themselves oo low key that one too de oo."

@sarahabraham393 wrote:

"Chai I for just focus on my assignment wen I dey do. Who send me come TikTok."

@Damilola said:

"We girls need to do serious meeting. Like where do there get this men from? Am I in a different planet?"

@TOXIC asked:

"Why she con dey stress camera man. Madam stay one place not."

@Oge said:

"I want to tag my man but he is not on social media guys, what should I do?"

@Tee’sby__Derinsola said:

"If e get anywhere una dey download all this guy from make una tell person nah."

@Maryprincess added:

"Nothing is as painful as being so pretty but yet barely experiencing things like this. It’s well enjoy sweetheart."

