Nigerian actress Annie Idibia appears to have responded to the viral video of a lady laughing at her marriage

The movie star shared a strange post online about the wrong perception people have of her based on what they see

Annie’s reaction threw more light on the video made to taunt her marriage and netizens reacted

Singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2baba’s wife, Annie Idibia, has broken her silence on social media with a strange post.

Recall that Annie made headlines recently after a young lady made a video to laugh at her and her marriage to the music star, calling her God’s strongest soldier.

A few days after the lady’s video went viral, Annie took to her Instagram page to share a video message on her stories. In the motivational clip, the speaker talked about how people see others in one way based on the way they think and that it has nothing to do with their reality.

She said:

“People see you in one light or another depending on the way they think and the way they see, it has nothing to do with the truth of who you really are.”

Netizens react as Annie appears to reply troll

Legit.ng gathered some comments from netizens who reacted to Annie’s post. Some of them also blasted the TikToker who laughed at the movie star’s marriage. Read what they had to say below:

Lala_beauty_artistry:

“I don’t know why, but I find this lady’s action quite disturbing…I hope she have a great life in reality too.”

Michealstrits:

“I sincerely hope you are living a better than Annie.”

Sogbozor:

“Na she make dem see her like that..”

nora_okeke:

“Is how people set cameras to talk about someone else’s situation Not funny in anyway , I hope you are happy offline too.”

morweenie:

“This is not nice when them arrest person now story go change.”

Manbie_ovic:

“When she finally or eventually bags herself a man that will be willing to settle for her, I pray she has the bandwidth to make a video.”

Its_giving_hawt:

“Imagine being married to a man who makes strangers laugh at you.”

Stories_bylulu:

“Pls no ever put camera that close to your face again.”

Quenn_esther:

“Annie you don’t even need to explain yourself to anyone.”

geraldine_chekwube:

“This is really really wrong.”

ahmad_hassan9021:

“just like Chioma DAavido .”

arikeeee_:

“If not for social media shey Annie dey the same level with the buffalo girl to call her out on tiktok all in the name of creating content.”

software_programmerr:

“Mirror your partner socials remotely, infidelity na your mate?”

Nd_laurel:

“Ee pain me say she replied her, she doesn’t deserve Annie’s attention at all.”

Veramixsclothing:

“This is very wrong, I fellow woman,,you don't know tomorrow.”

Family portrait of 2baba’s children trends

Nigerian music legend Innocent Ujah Idibia, aka 2baba made it to the news recently over the wealth of kids he had from different women.

2baba, who is currently married to his longtime girlfriend Annie Idibia, has two beautiful girls and five other children from two women: Sumbo Ajaba and Pero Adeniyi.

A portrait of some of his children made waves online after netizens spotted how the African Queen’s crooner children looked exactly like him and commended his good genes.

