A female banker has stirred mixed reactions on social media over her side hustles outside her banking occupation

The pretty lady shared a video of herself corporately dressed in what is believed to be a bank setting

What followed the video from her bank workplace surprised internet users, with some commending her

A lady who earns a living as a banker has revealed she does other side jobs to make ends meet.

In a TikTok video, @vicky_candies shared a video showing how she did her job as a banker.

She sells onions at night.

Source: TikTok

@vicky_candies was wearing a long dress and was on a call when the camera captured her. The next scene showed her at her desk.

The following scenes had her doing her tailoring job and then arranging her onions. She said she is a banker by day, a tailor by night and an onion seller 'by the fire.'

Her video earned her admiration from people.

Watch the video below:

People hail the banker

nana kwame said:

"Oh God so this type of women are in the system and am still single yi, hmmmm please bless me with her type."

StarEarth said:

"Where have you been all this while sweetheart? Let’s vibe."

Richel said:

"By fire by force charley. We for survive."

Augustine De Wordsmith said:

"God bless your profession and hustle alike ... extremely elegant and alluring."

Riri's-Wigs said:

"I’m so proud of you stranger ..Wishing you the best God bless all the hardworking ladies."

Ķ İ Ñ Ć Ă İ Đ said:

"I admire ur hard work.

"Like to be ur friend."

Miss Shira said:

"I am a full time student, I do a part time job and a mini job."

BoardroomBelle said:

"Onion seller by fire got me. God bless your hardwork girl."

