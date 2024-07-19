Transformation pictures of two young female hawkers have sent social media users into a frenzy

In the first picture, the young girls were seen hawking together in the year 2001 and looked totally different from their 2024 appearance

While many people wondered what happened to the ladies, others thought their lot did not change

Internet users have reacted to before versus after pictures of two ladies who hawked together for a living.

The ladies' pictures were shared on TikTok by @shunnel_3018 and blew up on the social media platform.

They hawked together in 2001. Photo Credit: @shunnel_3018

In the first picture, the ladies looked much younger and stood side by side with their hawking bowls balanced on their heads.

The picture was tagged "2001." In another picture reportedly taken in 2024, the ladies again stood beside each other with their wares on their heads.

@shunnel_3018's post confused many people.

See the viral TikTok post here.

Netizens divided over the hawkers' photos

Papa said:

"Which phone took this picture in 2001? This quality..woboa."

IBD said:

"First pic is definitely not 2001. look at the car behind them, it didn't exist then."

Dabiaa-Felicity 2 said:

"You should never give up.God will change your story."

Decute said:

"24years !!!! The background music is making this sad for me ‍♂️God please change their situation cause 24years and still on the streets dirr ohh."

braJOE said:

"A million caption in one footage... I chose Great friendship."

don_dillo said:

"Upgrade, from bayel3 ni chofi to prantain and bofrote . I pray next year we will see some shop full of goods ….. piaaaww ✌."

Dada Ahenasa said:

"What happened to no Condition is permanent?"

Nana Kofi Kyei said:

"These are proofs to show you it gets better over money not time."

