A seven-year-old girl from Obollo Eke in Enugu state found sanctuary in the arms of five students who adopted her

Amazing-Grace Ikechukwu reportedly has no parents and was discovered when the students visited her area

The students who are from Evergreen School Enugu joined hands and started raising funds for Amazing-Grace to go to school

A girl without someone to look after her has been adopted by a a group of secondary school students.

The girl, Amazing-Grace Ikechukwu, was said to have been discovered when the students visited her area.

The child is from Obollo Eke, Enugu state. Photo credit: X/Alex Onyia.

Amazing Grace's story was shared on X by Alex Onyia, who said she is from Obollo Eke in Enugu state.

He said the five students are now raising money for Amazing Grace and have decided to care for her.

He wrote on X:

"They picked interest in this 7 years old during their slum visit. They realized that her mom is dead and her dad ran away leaving her to her faith. They have started raising funds for the child and she will be their sister going forward. This will see her through education with good welfare. I love this!"

The students doing the thoughtful humanitarian work are said to be from Evergreen School Enugu.

Reactions as students care for abandoned child

@ChukwuebukaVal7 said:

"Where is Evergreen located in Enugu? I would want to pay a visit when I return. I have seen a lot of your tweets about the school."

@executivo_boss said:

"How can I donate to them to achieve their goal?"

@UNnanwube said:

"Such a great mind at a young age, I’m impressed by their compassionate heart and sense of responsibility. This slum visit will definitely form the mind and character of the generation coming after us."

