A pretty Nigerian wife showed great gratitude to her husband, who sponsored her all through the university

On her graduation day, she went down on her knees as the man hugged her in joy in the presence of many people

Many social media users said that they loved that the woman appreciated the man's deed to better her life

A pretty Nigerian lady celebrated her husband, who paid her school fees throughout the university.

In an emotional video, the lady knelt before her husband and friends and thanked him after graduating.

The woman knelt for her husband during her graduation. Photo source: @mrsezekiel04

Husband paid wife's school fees

One of the man's friends brought wads of cash and sprayed them all on her to make the wife's day.

The lady (@mrsezekiel04) said that the man started investing in her education when she was just his girlfriend. Nigerians had lovely reactions towards her story.

LOISSY Galery said:

"It's cz d guy is still financially OK if nt... mk I swipe up."

Juliebenz said:

"I tap from your grace."

anicatherine852 said:

"Congrats oo i tap from ur grace."

Chloe said:

"Don’t let this generation fool you…. Loyalty pays for real."

goldkate nnenna said:

"Congratulations my dear,i tap from your grace."

Gift 12 said:

"Some people are just very lucky in this life. Big Congratulations ma."

Festus Kelly687 said:

"He is lucky. But guys shine ur eyes oooooo. Many trained and fell victim."

joyuchenna said:

"I know the history, congratulations my darling kid."

Debbythelma said:

"Is how she knelt down for me,gratitude is a must,God bless u both especially the odogwu man cos e no easy at all."

The wife responded:

"Mummy Destiny said:

"Thanks so much love he deserved more because this young man started training me,when he was still collecting from his family."

Umoren Anthonia said:

"You are a grateful person. remain blessed."

Wife paid husband's school fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man shared a video praising the many big sacrifices his wife made to see that he succeeded.

After the man graduated, got a job, and became a bank manager, he sent the woman to school abroad to repay her kindness.

Source: Legit.ng