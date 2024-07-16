A new relationship of three hours crashed after the man got angry because his girlfriend gave out her phone number

Narrating what led to the breakup, the man said something happened while they were returning from their first-ever date

The three-hour relationship issue has stirred mixed reactions on social media as some people tackled the lady

A man has shared why he ended his relationship with his new girlfriend after just three hours of dating.

He shared his break up story in anonymous messages sent to X influencer @Wizarab10.

The man dumped his new girlfriend after three hours of dating. The images used here are for illustration purposes and are unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: Westend61, Ekaterina Goncharova

Source: Getty Images

@Wizarab10 shared the man's messages online and got people talking.

According to the man, he went on a date with a lady he was in talking stage for a week. During their date, he asked her out, and she agreed to date him.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said they kissed and branched an eatery on their way home when something happened. His new girlfriend gave out her number to another guy in his presence and defended her action, causing him to end the relationship.

"...Worst part was she didn't even see it to be wrong, insisted he'll only be viewing her status. Broke up with her right there and walked away. She said scum," a part of the anonymous message read.

See the tweet below:

Nigerians react to the 3-hour relationship

@emmy4life02 said:

"That is very disrespectful. Most are very carefree, not to know their actions are disrespectful to others."

@MarkLander9993 said:

"Legend and Legend again. Na so united suppose terminate Anthony contract."

@CodeDating said:

"Any relationship you enter quickly will end quickly.

"You met her, and in a week,you already want a relationship with her.

"That's not how to do things."

@Iamnoble6 said:

"She called you scum but deep inside she has so much respect for you.

"You’re a king."

@Apeke_olamii said:

"Some girls will never cease to amaze me, why will you give a guy your number when your man is standing right next to you, can’t you just excuse yourself so he won’t notice?

"Omo weyray."

Legit.ng reported that a man had used well-constructed English to break up with his girlfriend.

Man dumps new girlfriend after 3 days

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had broken up with his new girlfriend after three days.

Itodo, who is a teacher, said he could not tolerate his girlfriend's lack of grammar and punctuation. His post has attracted thousands of reactions and comments from other Facebook users.

Some of them supported his decision and said they also valued good punctuation in their partners. Others said punctuation was not a big deal and that he should focus on other aspects of his girlfriend's personality.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng