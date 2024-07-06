A Nigerian lady has announced relocating to the Netherlands with her Caucasian partner in style

She appreciated God for coming through for them and revealed that their visa applications were rejected severally

She documented her final preparations and last moments with her loved ones before relocating overseas

After several rejections, a Nigerian lady, @nkirukaofuma, and her white hubby were finally granted visas to move to the Netherlands.

The excited lady celebrated her relocation feat on TikTok and praised God for coming to their aid.

She said their visa applications were rejected several times. Photo Credit: @nkirukaofuma

"It wasn't an easy journey after so many visa denial. God came through for us," she wrote.

@nkirukaofuma's video started with her flaunting her visa approval while with her lover. Other scenes in her video captured her final preparations and last moments with loved ones at the airport.

She documented how her man's family received her in the Netherlands.

Interesting information about her visa application

When asked about how they went about their visa application, which was approved, she replied:

"We took the visa in Ghana."

People celebrate the interracial couple

Ijeoma Harold Okoro said:

"Congratulations dear I tap into your blessings for me and my family in Jesus mighty name."

VictoriaChiChi said:

"Congratulations guys your new home is blessed."

LollyGold ❤️ said:

"I will never stop typing congratulations until my own comes."

Evolution said:

"Congratulations oooooo you got your visa my was declined."

FALCON LADY said:

"Congratulations dear...I receive my Canada visa in Jesus name AMEN."

MadamMeg said:

"Congrats baby girl ❤️but I'll miss you so much bestie."

Mishpearl said:

"Congratulations i pray my visa get approved too I'm still waiting since April."

CHOMMY CHOMMY said:

"Congratulations beautiful sis.

"Na that exam matter dey fear me oooo."

