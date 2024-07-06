A young Nigerian lady has shared her excitement on social media after her boyfriend surprised her with gifts in school

The happy graduate shared a video of herself running to hug her boyfriend after writing her final examination

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app couldn't stop gushing over the boyfriend's gesture

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to share her heartwarming experience after being surprised by her boyfriend in school.

The lady exited her institution when her boyfriend showed up with flowers and goodies to celebrate her milestone.

Man celebrates girlfriend as she signs out from school Photo credit: @garbiezhair/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Graduate overjoyed as boyfriend surprises her

In a video shared on TikTok by @garbiezhair, the lady ran towards her boyfriend with a big smile, clearly overwhelmed with emotion.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Beaming with pride, her boyfriend handed her a bouquet of flowers and a bag full of treats to celebrate the special day.

"I signed out yesterday from the university and my babe and family surprised me," she captioned the video.

The exciting clip sparked a flurry of congratulatory messages and well-wishes from netizens who asked her to be thankful for having a kind partner.

Many praised the boyfriend's thoughtful gesture, dubbing him a "real MVP" and a "keeper."

Reactions as lady gets celebrated by lover

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the trending video.

@Kellzghodez1 said:

"Single people does the pressure increases or decreases."

@Soulie said:

"Real MVP. See hw she runs like a baby to meet her man this man is a keeper that's y her inner child is at ease. She is in love."

@juliejulie said:

"Every material things didn't matter to her she just wanted a hug first. Thats love."

@Lionne wrote:

"I can't even wait to inter in 2025 because since the statement of this 2024 we single people are no longer breathing normally."

@kabamba26 said:

"All she wanted was him,that's how important showing up is. She dropped everything for a hug. l love that."

@Jeanette Royale added:

"Hey Salute to that lady who was retreating, trying not to ruin your moment and happy for you as well."

Watch the video below:

Lady with small stature graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady successfully graduated from the Tai Solarin University of Education in Ogun state.

The lady shared her success story in a TikTok video, which went viral and attracted congratulatory messages.

Source: Legit.ng