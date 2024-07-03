In a world where determination and resilience often make a difference, Mrs. Chisom Ibeanusi's story shines brightly

Chisoma, in a mail sent to Legit.ng shared her success story, which stemmed from determination and her passion for nursing, which began many years ago

She returned all glory to almighty God and her husband for standing by her and ensuring her dreams come through

A Nigerian nursing mother based in the UK, Chisom Ibeanusi (Ezeakalue), recently graduated with a first-class degree in Nursing Science from the University of Derby, becoming one of the top graduates of the Class of 2024.

On June 28, 2024, the graduation ceremony at the University of Derby celebrated her remarkable achievement. However, her journey to this moment was anything but smooth.

Chisom’s passion for nursing began in Nigeria, where she completed a Diploma in Nursing from the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH). She then enrolled for a degree in nursing at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

However, the protracted ASUU strike in 2020 interrupted her studies, leading her to abandon the programme. Determined to pursue her dreams, Chisom moved to the UK with her newly wedded husband, Dr. Ejike Ibeanusi, who promised her she would achieve her nursing degree from an international university.

In the UK, Chisom faced quite a few challenges. Juggling a full-time job, her duties as a mother, and the demands of her nursing degree at the University of Derby, she burned the midnight oil. Her dedication and hard work paid off as she graduated with first-class honours in Nursing Sciences.

Speaking on the heels of her graduation, Chisom credited her success first to God Almighty and then to her husband, Dr. Ejike Ibeanusi.

In her words:

"I owe this achievement to my lovely husband, who not only kept his promise of ensuring I get back to obtain a degree in Nursing overseas but also managed our home, taking care of our baby and supporting me despite his own busy schedule as a medical doctor.

"My husband has been my backbone, very supportive, sometimes doing research on some courses and providing me with resources. A couple of friends of mine have also been amazing in this journey."

Chisom's inspiration to become a nurse stemmed from her innate desire to care for the vulnerable.

"I chose this profession because I wanted to care for people. When I entered nursing, I felt this is it. Helping people through their vulnerability to become fit and well again is something I enjoy," she said.

Reflecting on her time at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Chisom admitted that she was halting a significant part of her life. However, she was convinced she needed to travel abroad to fulfil her dreams.

"I knew it wouldn't be easy, but I felt I could do it. My strong and courageous partner helped me through this journey abroad to achieve this degree. Even though it’s been busy with ups and downs, we stood our ground to achieve it and more. Achieving this first-class degree is a stepping stone for me."

Advice to nursing mothers

The challenges of being a nursing mother in a foreign country are considerable.

"My advice to fellow nursing mothers seeking to advance their studies is that everything is doable if you put your mind to it. It’s challenging being a mother, working, and studying, especially when you don't have help to care for your child while reading. Unlike in Nigeria, where you can afford a househelp or have a relative to assist, you must manage on your own here."

Chisom expressed gratitude for the supportive environment at the University of Derby. She said she had good tutors who aligned the courses to self-paced, allowing her to work independently.

Her joy at graduating with a first-class degree was palpable. She expressed her excitement about graduating with first-class honours.

"I’m happy this dream has come true, and I look forward to better growth and a successful career ahead."

Chisom offers this advice to other young people:

"Do it even when you feel you can't."

Chisom Ibeanusi's story is a testament to the power of determination, resilience, and support. Her journey from Nigeria to achieving academic excellence in the UK inspires all who face obstacles in pursuing their dreams.

