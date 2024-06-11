Nigerian media personality Maria Ude Nwachi has announced her adoption of a Facebook artist as her second son

Maria detailed how the 19-year-old Delta indigene, who is an artist, grabbed her attention with his artistic talent

The former Ebonyi lawmaker promised to be responsible for the lad's education, accommodation, feeding and general welfare

Former Ebonyi lawmaker and now media personality Maria Ude Nwachi has adopted a 19-year-old artist, Emeka Samuel Ndudi, as her son.

Maria disclosed this via a release on her verified Facebook page on Monday, June 10.

Maria noted that she would be responsible for Samuel's general welfare. Photo Credit: Maria Ude Nwachi

What attracted Maria to the artist

Maria, who hails from Ozizza community in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, said Samuel's adoption is official and added that she would be responsible for his general welfare.

"...Yes ooo, this is Facebook adoption ooo. The real deal ooo. I have many I call sons here, but this is official. This post is my adoption papers. You are all my witnesses. I pledge to be responsible for his education, accommodation, food, medicals, clothes, and general welfare," Maria wrote.

Shedding light on what attracted her to Samuel, Maria said she first came across the boy's artwork in September 2023 and was in awe.

She said she reached out to him and was shocked to find out his dad passed away hours ago. Maria subsequently placed him on a monthly allowance.

In a lengthy read on Facebook, Maria praised Samuel's talent and added that she related to his story more because he is an orphan like her.

"...Ndudi and I have something in common, we are both orphans. I am a childhood orphan as I lost my dad at age 2 and my mom at age 13. He lost his mom years ago before losing his dad last year. Being an orphan means you are on your own on this earth. The reality is not funny. But today Ndudi has me, a mother, who will love and care for him always."

Maria credited Samuel's account with N200k and called on Facebook users to be witnesses to her adoption.

Adopted boy reacts

Reacting to his adopted mum's post announcing her decision concerning him, Samuel appreciated the media personality. He wrote in the comment section:

"Grace found me❤️Thank you Mummy Maria Ude Nwachi ."

Maria recently moved to Luxembourg.

Netizens praise Maria Ude Nwachi

Ogochukwu O Ogochukwu said:

"Thank you so much Maria Ude Nwachi ,May your pocket never run dry, Heaven's will continue to supply your needs. Thank you once again... You're blessed."

Ikuemehinlo Uzor Roseline said:

"Wow God bless u ma, thank u so much ,as an idumuje unor woman we welcome u ,Dalu shinne,congratulations Ndudi the sky is ur starting point."

Clementina Uzochukwu Ifekamma said:

"That's great!

"Samuel please continue being a good kid and never disappoint who God has brought your way, there are not many people who cares anymore, this world has become all man by himself, respect and obey her, don't drag her or allow people to influence you.

"Udo!"

Nancy Achikwam Ogbede said:

"Congratulations Ndudi, God has come through for you. Thank u Maria Ude Nwachi for allowing God use u on his behalf, may the heavens continue to rain finances for u. Amen."

Stella Golis said:

"Maria Ude Nwachi This is very emotional. Congratulations Ndudi. Samuel D Art.

"On behalf of Ndi Delta I say a big thank you. Your pocket will never run dry. Daalu Nne oha."

Oruh Samuel Arts said:

"You're an Angel in Human Form.

"And Only God can repay you .

"Thanks mummy."

