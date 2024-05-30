Media personality Maria Ude Nwachi who moved to Luxembourg has shared an interesting thing she discovered

The Nigerian woman was shocked to find out the beautiful train she entered was absolutely free of charge

She made a video inside the train and wondered when black countries, particularly Nigeria would get to that level

Maria Ude Nwachi, a Nigerian media personality who moved to Luxembourg, stirred reactions after she shared her shocking train discovery.

Maria said she was blown away when she was told that the train she entered was free.

Maria went live on Facebook to share her stunning discovery with her followers, saying it was hard to believe. She marvelled that transportation in the small European country was free.

She wondered when black countries would emulate such. Her words in part read:

"Wow! I can't believe this. I am in Luxembourg and can you imagine their transportation is free, free, free of charge.

"...When will black countries get to this level..."

According to Luxembourg's governmental website, public transport has been free for everyone, including tourists since February 29, 2020.

"...This is the case for trains, trams and buses (RGTR, TICE, AVL). In other words, you don't need to buy a ticket anymore. The only exceptions are tickets and subscriptions for the 1st class, which still have to be paid for. A fee will be charged at the applicable rates," a statement on Luxembourg's official site read.

Legit.ng reported that Luxembourg had announced 7,000 job vacancies.

People react to Maria's Luxembourg experience

Nnanyi Ozoemena said:

"Government that loves human being, come to Nija and witness our transportation system ."

Innocent Evo Oko said:

"It's better they don't think of it in Nigeria because indirectly we will still pay. Safe trip ma."

Emeka O. Ezelioha said:

"If we copy it, how do you want your?people in the national assembly to live a flamboyant life."

Gabriel Uluata said:

"After the free ride, you will come back & meet us here. You see that 'old new national anthem' you go recite am before dem go allow you enter Nigeria .

"NIGERIA WE HAIL THEE ."

Nweze Bolingo Nweze said:

"Enjoy it mum.

"Nigeria just switched back to old anthem, we're heading backwards gradually...."

Ifechukwu Juliet Onuigbo said:

"Here I dey beg bike with my own money to carry me oo."

Akaleke Paschaline Ifeoma said:

"Yes, train and buses in Luxembourg is free for all. If you enter taxi, you go pay tire .

"Beautiful place, just sabi speak French and you’ll enjoy it better."

Caroline Benjamin Onyeneke said:

"Maybe she didn't buy tickets, it's not free am in Germany no free transport here."

